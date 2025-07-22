Brokerages Set Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) Target Price at $211.37

Shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-four analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-three have given a buy recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $218.29.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ORCL. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Oracle from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Oracle from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on Oracle from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Oracle from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 3,303 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total transaction of $770,655.96. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 31,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,337,214.04. This trade represents a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 10,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.99, for a total transaction of $2,329,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 40,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,507,622.93. The trade was a 19.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 448,669 shares of company stock valued at $85,555,309 over the last quarter. 42.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 643 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 5.7% during the second quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 798 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 0.7% during the second quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Sunpointe LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ORCL opened at $243.48 on Thursday. Oracle has a 1-year low of $118.86 and a 1-year high of $251.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $196.21 and a 200-day moving average of $168.97. The firm has a market cap of $683.89 billion, a PE ratio of 50.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.39.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 87.34% and a net margin of 21.68%. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 46.08%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

