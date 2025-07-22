Brokerages Set Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) PT at $4.61

Shares of Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.61.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Geron in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Geron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

Get Geron alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Geron

Geron Price Performance

Shares of GERN stock opened at $1.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $783.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 6.97, a current ratio of 7.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Geron has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $4.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.43 and a 200-day moving average of $1.85.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $39.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.88 million. Geron had a negative net margin of 119.54% and a negative return on equity of 47.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12927.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Geron will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Geron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Geron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 111 Capital bought a new position in Geron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Geron during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Geron during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 73.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Geron

(Get Free Report

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.