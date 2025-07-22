Brokerages Set Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Target Price at $47.94

Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.94.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Stephens upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ ACHC opened at $21.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Acadia Healthcare has a twelve month low of $20.20 and a twelve month high of $82.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.93.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $770.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.90 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 40,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 10.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

