BrightSpire Capital (BRSP) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share and revenue of $77.56 million for the quarter.

BrightSpire Capital Stock Up 0.3%

NYSE:BRSP opened at $4.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.39. BrightSpire Capital has a 52-week low of $4.16 and a 52-week high of $6.63. The company has a market cap of $643.95 million, a PE ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.47.

BrightSpire Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. BrightSpire Capital’s payout ratio is -114.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BRSP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down previously from $7.00) on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Jones Trading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of BrightSpire Capital from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $6.50 price target on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in BrightSpire Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 90.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 109,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 51,977 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 257.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 286,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 206,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in BrightSpire Capital by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 328,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 27,713 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

BrightSpire Capital Company Profile

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States and Europe. The company operates through Senior and Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity; Net Leased and Other Real Estate; and Corporate and Other segments. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a diversified portfolio of CRE debt investments consisting of first mortgage loans, senior loans, debt securities, mezzanine loans, and preferred equity investments, as well as net leased properties.

Further Reading

