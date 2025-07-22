Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council cut its stake in Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Brady were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brady in the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Brady by 33.7% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brady by 99,900.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. apricus wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brady during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Brady during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Brady to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th.

Brady Price Performance

BRC stock opened at $68.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.67 and a 200-day moving average of $70.81. Brady Corporation has a 12-month low of $62.70 and a 12-month high of $77.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.79.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22. Brady had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The company had revenue of $382.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brady Corporation will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brady Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Brady’s payout ratio is currently 23.76%.

About Brady

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

Featured Articles

