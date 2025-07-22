Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$262.00.

A number of research firms have commented on BYD. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Stephens upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$240.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$265.00 to C$255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$277.00 to C$270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$290.00 to C$280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

Boyd Group Services Price Performance

Boyd Group Services Increases Dividend

Shares of TSE:BYD opened at C$212.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.94, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$208.70 and a 200 day moving average price of C$216.30. Boyd Group Services has a fifty-two week low of C$191.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$262.55. The firm has a market cap of C$3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.39, a P/E/G ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.153 per share. This is a boost from Boyd Group Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is presently 22.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boyd Group Services

In related news, Director Robert Berthold Espey bought 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$201.74 per share, with a total value of C$30,261.00. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc is a personal services company that provides auto body and auto glass repair services at its portfolio of facilities located across the United States and Canada. The company operates in Canada primarily under the Boyd Autobody and Glass brand name, while its most notable U.S. brand is Gerber Collision and Glass.

