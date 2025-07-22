Boston Beer (SAM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.40 per share and revenue of $599.18 million for the quarter. Boston Beer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.000-10.500 EPS.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $1.38. The business had revenue of $481.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.27 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect Boston Beer to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Boston Beer Stock Performance

Boston Beer stock opened at $193.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $213.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.99. Boston Beer has a fifty-two week low of $185.34 and a fifty-two week high of $329.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Beer

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,820,000 after purchasing an additional 22,129 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 21,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Boston Beer from $219.00 to $187.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $279.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Boston Beer from $275.00 to $214.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Boston Beer from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Beer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.10.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Boston Beer

About Boston Beer

(Get Free Report)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.