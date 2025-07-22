boohoo group (BHHOF) to Release Earnings on Friday

boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHHOF – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 25th. Analysts expect boohoo group to post earnings of ($0.02) per share and revenue of $755.07 million for the quarter.
boohoo group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:BHHOF remained flat at $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.23. boohoo group has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $0.24.
About boohoo group
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than boohoo group
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Analysts Are Backing Qualcomm: Is a Breakout Coming?
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- GameStop: Clarity Brings Renewed Confusion for Meme Stock
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- D-Wave Rises 12% in 1 Day, Beating Rivals: What Caused the Spike?
Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.