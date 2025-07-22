boohoo group (BHHOF) to Release Earnings on Friday

boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHHOF – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 25th. Analysts expect boohoo group to post earnings of ($0.02) per share and revenue of $755.07 million for the quarter.

boohoo group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BHHOF remained flat at $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.23. boohoo group has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $0.24.

About boohoo group

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion clothing, home and beauty products, shoes, and accessories for 16-to-60+ year age customers.

