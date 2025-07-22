Blue Chip Stocks To Consider – July 19th

Karman, RF Industries, and NetSol Technologies are the three Blue Chip stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blue chip stocks are shares of large, well-established companies with a long track record of stable earnings, strong balance sheets and reliable dividend payments. Because these firms are industry leaders with proven resilience in economic downturns, their stocks are generally viewed as lower-risk equity investments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blue Chip stocks within the last several days.

Karman (KRMN)

We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives.

Karman stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,782,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,450. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.15. Karman has a 52 week low of $25.02 and a 52 week high of $57.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.23.

RF Industries (RFIL)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

Shares of RFIL stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.03. The stock had a trading volume of 338,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,020. RF Industries has a one year low of $3.27 and a one year high of $7.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.65. The firm has a market cap of $75.01 million, a PE ratio of -54.08 and a beta of 0.78.

NetSol Technologies (NTWK)

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

NASDAQ NTWK traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $3.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,790. The firm has a market cap of $45.20 million, a PE ratio of 193.10 and a beta of 1.02. NetSol Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.14 and a 52 week high of $4.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.68.

