BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) Shares Purchased by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Free Report) by 110.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,473,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 27,979 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 240,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 9,666 shares during the last quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. now owns 108,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,536,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BUI opened at $26.04 on Tuesday. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a one year low of $20.27 and a one year high of $26.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.57.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%.

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

Featured Stories

