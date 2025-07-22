BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.68 per share and revenue of $362.74 million for the quarter.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $347.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect BJ’s Restaurants to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BJ’s Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of BJRI opened at $40.32 on Tuesday. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52-week low of $27.61 and a 52-week high of $47.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.99. The firm has a market cap of $891.88 million, a PE ratio of 42.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.56.

Insider Transactions at BJ’s Restaurants

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BJ’s Restaurants

In related news, Director Greg Trojan sold 146,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total transaction of $6,520,532.26. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 19,896 shares in the company, valued at $887,958.48. This trade represents a 88.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 3,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.32, for a total value of $165,668.16. Following the transaction, the insider owned 4,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,941.28. The trade was a 44.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants stock. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,481 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BJRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $33.00 target price on BJ’s Restaurants and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts under brand name Pizookie. The company was formerly known as Chicago Pizza & Brewery, Inc and changed its name to BJ’s Restaurants, Inc in August 2004.

