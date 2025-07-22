Best Automotive Stocks To Keep An Eye On – July 20th

Tesla, NVIDIA, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Bank of America, Micron Technology, Synopsys, and Costco Wholesale are the seven Automotive stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Automotive stocks are equity shares in publicly traded companies involved in the design, manufacturing, and sale of motor vehicles and related components. They represent an investor’s ownership stake in vehicle makers, parts suppliers, and after-market service providers. Investors purchase these stocks to gain exposure to the automotive sector’s performance, which is driven by factors such as consumer demand, technological innovation, and regulatory changes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Automotive stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $10.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $329.65. 93,904,102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,929,970. The company has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 181.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 2.39. Tesla has a twelve month low of $182.00 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $326.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $316.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVIDIA stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $172.41. The stock had a trading volume of 145,724,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,966,224. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $174.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.62, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded down $5.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $240.40. The stock had a trading volume of 16,235,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,994,256. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $133.57 and a 12 month high of $248.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $212.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSM

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

BAC traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.33. 48,220,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,501,913. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.64. The company has a market cap of $356.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.30. Bank of America has a one year low of $33.07 and a one year high of $49.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BAC

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

NASDAQ MU traded up $1.13 on Friday, hitting $114.39. 19,315,466 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,336,961. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.01. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $61.54 and a 12 month high of $129.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MU

Synopsys (SNPS)

Synopsys, Inc. provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Shares of Synopsys stock traded down $4.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $584.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,682,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,735. The firm has a market cap of $90.73 billion, a PE ratio of 42.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.12. Synopsys has a one year low of $365.74 and a one year high of $600.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $508.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $482.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 7.02 and a quick ratio of 6.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SNPS

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

NASDAQ COST traded down $2.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $950.95. 2,110,863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,067,454. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $998.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $983.13. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $793.00 and a 1 year high of $1,078.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $421.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.97.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COST

Further Reading