Berenberg Bank Issues Positive Forecast for Evoke (LON:EVOK) Stock Price

Evoke (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 90 ($1.21) to GBX 95 ($1.28) in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 46.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Evoke from GBX 77 ($1.04) to GBX 80 ($1.08) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th.

EVOK stock opened at GBX 65 ($0.88) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £289.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.84. Evoke has a 12-month low of GBX 36.70 ($0.49) and a 12-month high of GBX 77.80 ($1.05). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 58.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 59.98.

In related news, insider Per Widerström bought 68,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 54 ($0.73) per share, for a total transaction of £37,237.32 ($50,198.60). Also, insider Sean Wilkins bought 31,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.73) per share, with a total value of £17,095.86 ($23,046.45). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 202,269 shares of company stock valued at $10,515,918. Company insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

