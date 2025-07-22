Berenberg Bank Issues Positive Forecast for Evoke (LON:EVOK) Stock Price

Evoke (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 90 ($1.21) to GBX 95 ($1.28) in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 46.15% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Evoke from GBX 77 ($1.04) to GBX 80 ($1.08) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th.
In related news, insider Per Widerström bought 68,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 54 ($0.73) per share, for a total transaction of £37,237.32 ($50,198.60). Also, insider Sean Wilkins bought 31,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.73) per share, with a total value of £17,095.86 ($23,046.45). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 202,269 shares of company stock valued at $10,515,918. Company insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.
About Evoke
