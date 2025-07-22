Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,083 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,889 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.10% of Benchmark Electronics worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BHE. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 197.5% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 213.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new position in Benchmark Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Benchmark Electronics Stock Performance

NYSE BHE opened at $39.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.73 and a 52-week high of $52.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 0.95.

Benchmark Electronics Announces Dividend

Benchmark Electronics ( NYSE:BHE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $631.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on BHE. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Benchmark Electronics from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

Featured Stories

