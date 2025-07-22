Barrington Research Has Negative View of Snap-On Q1 Earnings

Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research decreased their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Snap-On in a research note issued on Monday, July 21st. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now forecasts that the company will earn $4.88 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.90. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Snap-On’s current full-year earnings is $19.79 per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SNA. Robert W. Baird set a $347.00 target price on Snap-On and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Snap-On from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Longbow Research raised Snap-On from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Snap-On from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Snap-On presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.17.

Snap-On Price Performance

Shares of SNA traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $328.78. 9,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,287. The company has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.76. Snap-On has a fifty-two week low of $266.56 and a fifty-two week high of $373.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $318.89 and its 200 day moving average is $327.69.

Snap-On (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.11. Snap-On had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 20.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNA. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in Snap-On in the second quarter valued at $434,938,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co boosted its position in Snap-On by 35,967.2% during the first quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 1,073,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,612,000 after buying an additional 1,070,025 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Snap-On by 65,113.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 703,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,919,000 after buying an additional 701,925 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Snap-On during the fourth quarter valued at about $145,342,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Snap-On by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,819,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,651,000 after buying an additional 411,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-On

In other Snap-On news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.85, for a total transaction of $7,318,876.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 804,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,104,483.50. The trade was a 2.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 5,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.84, for a total transaction of $1,814,942.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 109,560 shares in the company, valued at $35,808,590.40. The trade was a 4.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,815 shares of company stock valued at $9,482,532 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snap-On Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $2.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $8.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Snap-On’s payout ratio is 45.65%.

About Snap-On

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

