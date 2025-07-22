Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Position Trimmed by Greenwood Gearhart Inc.

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. decreased its position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in Bank OZK by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 7,102,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,880 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,945,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,162,000 after acquiring an additional 686,775 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,811,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,190,000 after acquiring an additional 314,488 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,176,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,942,000 after acquiring an additional 238,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,038,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,798,000 after purchasing an additional 15,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OZK traded up $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.77. The stock had a trading volume of 92,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.05. Bank OZK has a one year low of $35.71 and a one year high of $53.64.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $428.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.41 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 25.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OZK shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Raymond James Financial upgraded Bank OZK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.88.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

