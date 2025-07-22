Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Ignite Planners LLC

Ignite Planners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 46.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,733 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 108,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,785,000 after buying an additional 25,143 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its position in Bank of America by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 860,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,797,000 after purchasing an additional 226,246 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Guardian Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $672,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.03.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE:BAC opened at $47.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $357.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.30. Bank of America Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $33.07 and a fifty-two week high of $49.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.64.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 14.81%. The company had revenue of ($22,273.00) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 30.41%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Stories

