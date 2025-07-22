Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Purchases 4,675 Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 791,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $50,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VWOB. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 167.1% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 786,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,659,000 after purchasing an additional 491,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,908,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,697,000 after buying an additional 409,476 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $16,592,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,313,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,925,000 after acquiring an additional 240,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,897,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,804,000 after buying an additional 183,645 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWOB traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.22. 2,017,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 701,730. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.98. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $60.90 and a 12 month high of $66.65.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a $0.3174 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. This is an increase from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.