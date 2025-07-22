Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Grows Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,008,340 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,601 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in NIKE were worth $69,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in NIKE by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,340,736 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,749,903,000 after buying an additional 8,898,591 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,376,558 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,915,110,000 after buying an additional 347,178 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in NIKE by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 24,545,937 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,857,389,000 after buying an additional 2,288,627 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in NIKE by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,988,207 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,332,331,000 after buying an additional 620,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,126,288,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Wall Street Zen cut NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on NIKE from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Hsbc Global Res raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NIKE from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Argus raised NIKE to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.15.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,339,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,056,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.17. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $90.62. The firm has a market cap of $110.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.25.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. NIKE had a return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total transaction of $7,951,900.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 842,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,894,276.69. This trade represents a 11.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

