Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Buys 9,847 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,847 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $87,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $2,084,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 14,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

PSA traded up $3.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $288.15. The stock had a trading volume of 116,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,015. The firm has a market cap of $50.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.86. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $256.60 and a 12 month high of $369.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $296.37.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 36.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 119.17%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PSA shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, June 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Public Storage from $297.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Public Storage from $329.00 to $328.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial upgraded Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $331.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.64.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

