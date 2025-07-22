Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Buys 60,823 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,129,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 60,823 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up 0.9% of Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $268,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FI. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at $3,593,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 5.2% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.9% in the first quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 24,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,435,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.3% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 210,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,423,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FI stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $165.75. 1,178,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,427,706. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.17 and a 12-month high of $238.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.70.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $904,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 25,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,061,600. This trade represents a 18.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $403,628.16. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 53,385 shares in the company, valued at $8,577,901.80. This trade represents a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv from $267.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Mizuho set a $200.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $254.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.52.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

