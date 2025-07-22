Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Acquires 91,501 Shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,965,509 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 91,501 shares during the period. Oracle comprises 1.0% of Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 0.07% of Oracle worth $299,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 5,731 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. WorthPointe LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Stage Harbor Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Stage Harbor Financial LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,288 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.99, for a total transaction of $2,329,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 40,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,507,622.93. This trade represents a 19.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $233.87 per share, with a total value of $112,257.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 22,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,170,865.70. This trade represents a 2.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 448,669 shares of company stock worth $85,555,309 over the last quarter. Insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $4.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $238.83. 4,595,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,336,877. Oracle Corporation has a 12-month low of $118.86 and a 12-month high of $251.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The company has a market cap of $670.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.98, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $196.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.97.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 87.34% and a net margin of 21.68%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 46.08%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

