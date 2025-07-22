Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Bakkavor Group plc (LON:BAKK – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 239.38 ($3.23) and last traded at GBX 238 ($3.21), with a volume of 64449 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 222 ($2.99).

Bakkavor Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 211.84 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 176.94. The company has a market cap of £1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.92.

About Bakkavor Group

We are the leading provider of fresh prepared food in the UK, and our presence in the US and China positions the Group well in these high-growth markets. We leverage our consumer insight and scale to provide innovative food that offers quality, choice, convenience, and freshness. Around 18,000 colleagues operate from 43 sites across our three markets supplying a portfolio of over 3,000 products across meals, pizza & bread, salads and desserts to leading grocery retailers in the UK and US, and international food brands in China.

