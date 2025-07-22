Bailard Inc. Invests $191,000 in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW)

Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 24,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Mister Car Wash in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000.

Get Mister Car Wash alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $6.25 target price for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Mister Car Wash from $8.50 to $8.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Monday, June 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mister Car Wash has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

Insider Transactions at Mister Car Wash

In other news, Director Veronica Rogers sold 5,205 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $36,747.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 27,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,832.80. This trade represents a 15.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 41,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $280,959.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,532,254 shares in the company, valued at $30,320,779.26. This trade represents a 0.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 266,355 shares of company stock worth $1,733,596. Company insiders own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Mister Car Wash Stock Up 1.1%

MCW stock opened at $6.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.27. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $8.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Mister Car Wash had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 7.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company serves individual retail and corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mister Car Wash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mister Car Wash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.