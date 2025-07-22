Bailard Inc. Buys Shares of 10,200 Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE)

Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLRE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,112,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,571,000 after buying an additional 18,533 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Greenlight Capital Re by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 677,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,181,000 after acquiring an additional 318,047 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 622,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,718,000 after purchasing an additional 73,317 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 469,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,577,000 after purchasing an additional 56,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 329,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. 41.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenlight Capital Re Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GLRE opened at $13.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $451.63 million, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.66. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $11.95 and a 12 month high of $15.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Greenlight Capital Re

Greenlight Capital Re ( NASDAQ:GLRE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $247.95 million for the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 6.99%.

In related news, Director Ian Isaacs sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.92, for a total value of $193,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 71,484 shares in the company, valued at $1,066,541.28. This represents a 15.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Patrick O’brien sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.22, for a total transaction of $66,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 170,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,253,018.50. This represents a 2.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $361,160. 23.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th.

About Greenlight Capital Re

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage, personal lines, and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, and energy, as well as other specialty products, such as aviation, crop, cyber, political, and terrorism products.

