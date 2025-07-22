Babb Wealth Advisors LLC Has $13.01 Million Stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Babb Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 309,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,045 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF accounts for 10.4% of Babb Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Babb Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $13,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFCF. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 178,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,366,000 after purchasing an additional 23,793 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 38,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFCF traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $42.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,853. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.72. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $40.56 and a 52-week high of $43.58.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

