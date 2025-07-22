AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.78 and traded as high as $2.50. AXT shares last traded at $2.32, with a volume of 394,143 shares trading hands.

AXTI has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of AXT from $4.50 to $4.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AXT to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of AXT in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.70.

The stock has a market cap of $105.80 million, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.78.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). AXT had a negative net margin of 19.10% and a negative return on equity of 8.54%. On average, equities analysts predict that AXT Inc will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXTI. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AXT by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,937,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 766,122 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of AXT by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,551,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 74,211 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AXT by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 915,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 106,121 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of AXT by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 606,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 96,195 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of AXT by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 533,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 160,858 shares during the period. 49.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, high-speed data transfer in data centers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, consumer devices, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, thermo-photovoltaics, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

