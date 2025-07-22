Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Aviva PLC (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.59 and last traded at $17.56, with a volume of 18491 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVVIY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Aviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Citigroup raised Aviva to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aviva currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Aviva Price Performance

About Aviva

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.77 and its 200-day moving average is $14.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

