AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.17.

AVPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on AvePoint from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on AvePoint in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on AvePoint from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th.

NASDAQ AVPT opened at $19.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.22 and a beta of 1.33. AvePoint has a 52 week low of $9.38 and a 52 week high of $20.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.20.

In other AvePoint news, insider Brian Michael Brown sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $638,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,225,443 shares in the company, valued at $22,339,825.89. This represents a 2.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff Epstein sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $9,385,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,157,891 shares in the company, valued at $21,733,614.07. This represents a 30.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 605,000 shares of company stock worth $11,188,550. 26.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVPT. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of AvePoint by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its stake in AvePoint by 3.0% during the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 27,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in AvePoint by 3.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. 44.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

