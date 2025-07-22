Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Bought by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 525,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $160,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Main Street Group LTD lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 58.1% during the first quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Banque de Luxembourg S.A. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $323.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $321.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $298.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.62.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.8%

NASDAQ ADP traded up $2.53 on Tuesday, hitting $303.43. 259,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,760,058. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $312.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.76. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $245.79 and a twelve month high of $329.93.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 77.33% and a net margin of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

