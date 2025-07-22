Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Purchased by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,589 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $4,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in Autodesk by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 3,377 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the software company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 8,338 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 3,251 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,024,065.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 19,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,123,600. The trade was a 14.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,391 shares of company stock valued at $2,909,885. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $295.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.20, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.48. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.03 and a 52-week high of $326.62.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ADSK shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Autodesk from $357.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Friday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Autodesk from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. DA Davidson upgraded Autodesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.61.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

