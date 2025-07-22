AtriCure (ATRC) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share and revenue of $130.17 million for the quarter. AtriCure has set its FY 2025 guidance at -0.550–0.500 EPS.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $123.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.92 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 5.68% and a negative net margin of 7.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect AtriCure to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ATRC opened at $29.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.10 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.41 and a 200 day moving average of $34.39. AtriCure has a 12 month low of $20.20 and a 12 month high of $43.11.

In other news, insider Vinayak Doraiswamy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total transaction of $83,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 73,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,459,512. The trade was a 3.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 862,668 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,830,000 after purchasing an additional 8,956 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 658.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 100,853 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 87,553 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 83,685 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 28,146 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,000. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on AtriCure from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 1st. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on AtriCure from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

