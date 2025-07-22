Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Has $242,000 Stock Holdings in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp cut its stake in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in American Tower were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 218.0% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE:AMT opened at $226.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $216.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.73. American Tower Corporation has a 52-week low of $172.51 and a 52-week high of $243.56. The company has a market capitalization of $105.99 billion, a PE ratio of 58.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

American Tower Announces Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 17.34%. American Tower’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Monday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on American Tower from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on American Tower from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on American Tower from $231.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on American Tower from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.88.

About American Tower

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

