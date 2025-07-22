Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Acquires 68 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 208.3% during the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In other news, insider Donald E. Simmons sold 3,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $1,356,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 3,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,340. This represents a 49.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:TT opened at $442.70 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $429.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $383.66. The company has a market cap of $98.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $298.15 and a 52 week high of $451.87.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 36.10%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on TT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $476.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $416.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TT

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.