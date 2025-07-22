AstraZeneca (AZN) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q2 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 29th. Analysts expect AstraZeneca to post earnings of $1.11 per share and revenue of $14.08 billion for the quarter.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 14.14%. The business had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect AstraZeneca to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

AZN stock opened at $68.72 on Tuesday. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of $61.24 and a 52-week high of $87.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AZN shares. Berenberg Bank set a $97.00 target price on AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AstraZeneca stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 93.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

