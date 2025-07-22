Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. Has $7.86 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 397,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,707 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 3.6% of Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $7,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 782.8% during the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.5%

SCHF stock opened at $22.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.39. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $22.25.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

