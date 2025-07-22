ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM) Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lessened its holdings in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 790,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,713 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned about 0.08% of ARM worth $92,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ARM by 163.4% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ARM by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new stake in shares of ARM during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARM during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of ARM by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARM shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on ARM from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on ARM from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas Exane raised ARM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on ARM from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.04.

ARM stock traded down $7.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.16. 2,218,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,004,522. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.37. The company has a market cap of $162.87 billion, a PE ratio of 205.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 4.19. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $80.00 and a one year high of $182.88.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. ARM had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 19.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

