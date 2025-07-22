Aragon (ANT) Trading 52.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Aragon (ANT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 22nd. One Aragon token can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000221 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Aragon has traded up 52.2% against the dollar. Aragon has a total market capitalization of $11.21 million and approximately $465.31 worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aragon alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $117,543.35 or 1.00152462 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116,751.93 or 0.99478133 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Aragon Profile

Aragon’s genesis date was May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 43,192,488 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,166,031 tokens. The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.org. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @aragonproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aragon’s official website is aragon.org.

Aragon Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon (ANT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Aragon has a current supply of 43,192,488.22593791. The last known price of Aragon is 0.25975146 USD and is up 6.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 181 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aragon.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aragon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aragon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aragon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.