Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) is Four Tree Island Advisory LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Four Tree Island Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,414 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials comprises about 6.3% of Four Tree Island Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Four Tree Island Advisory LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $8,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,079,451 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,260,178,000 after purchasing an additional 253,078 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,230,464 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,663,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602,645 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $1,588,422,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Applied Materials by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,338,520 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,356,094,000 after purchasing an additional 587,036 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,954,305 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $968,349,000 after purchasing an additional 484,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 562 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $100,373.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,580. This trade represents a 9.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Applied Materials stock opened at $188.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $175.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.02. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.74 and a 52-week high of $224.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.69.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 24.06%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 22.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Applied Materials from $235.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $220.00 price objective on Applied Materials and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, May 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.74.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

