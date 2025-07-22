AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Shares Purchased by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council lifted its stake in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of AppFolio by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in AppFolio by 4,975.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 203 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its stake in shares of AppFolio by 10,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 208 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in AppFolio by 330.2% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 271 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AppFolio

In other news, insider Elizabeth Erin Barat sold 4,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.79, for a total value of $1,066,512.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 17,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,083,363.54. This represents a 20.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.45, for a total value of $1,247,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 70,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,938,308.15. The trade was a 7.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 18,500 shares of company stock worth $4,024,220 and have sold 11,639 shares worth $2,547,802. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AppFolio Price Performance

Shares of APPF opened at $252.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 47.06 and a beta of 0.88. AppFolio, Inc. has a one year low of $189.01 and a one year high of $274.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $225.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.32.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $217.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.95 million. AppFolio had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 23.87%. AppFolio’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AppFolio, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on APPF. DA Davidson raised AppFolio to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of AppFolio from $208.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of AppFolio from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AppFolio presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.33.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

