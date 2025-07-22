Apollon Wealth Management LLC Takes $238,000 Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 26,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,965,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 931,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,991,000 after purchasing an additional 200,455 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 943,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,164,000 after purchasing an additional 76,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

VXF opened at $197.36 on Tuesday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $146.68 and a one year high of $207.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.19.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

