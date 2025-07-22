Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 459 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USXF. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

USXF opened at $55.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 1.03. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $55.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.1291 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This is an increase from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

