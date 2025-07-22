Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,225 Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,225 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lithium Americas were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LAC. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 87,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 104,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,379 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 8,466 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 134.7% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 8,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cacti Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lithium Americas in the first quarter worth $27,000.

Shares of Lithium Americas stock opened at $3.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.78 and a 200 day moving average of $2.88. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $5.20. The firm has a market cap of $684.06 million, a PE ratio of -19.53 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 10.35, a quick ratio of 10.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Lithium Americas ( NYSE:LAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts expect that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LAC shares. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Friday, May 16th. National Bank Financial cut Lithium Americas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. National Bankshares cut Lithium Americas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Lithium Americas from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.88.

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

