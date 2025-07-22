Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 338 Shares of Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 22.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Packaging Corporation of America were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in Packaging Corporation of America during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Packaging Corporation of America by 1,033.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Packaging Corporation of America by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Packaging Corporation of America during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Packaging Corporation of America by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Corporation of America alerts:

Packaging Corporation of America Price Performance

Packaging Corporation of America stock opened at $201.49 on Tuesday. Packaging Corporation of America has a 52 week low of $172.72 and a 52 week high of $250.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $194.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.82.

Packaging Corporation of America Dividend Announcement

Packaging Corporation of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Packaging Corporation of America had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 20.08%. On average, equities analysts predict that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Packaging Corporation of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Packaging Corporation of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Monday, June 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Packaging Corporation of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PKG

Packaging Corporation of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Corporation of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Corporation of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.