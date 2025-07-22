Apollon Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,454 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 220.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,666,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,661,000 after buying an additional 2,524,077 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 850,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,832,000 after buying an additional 129,106 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1,462.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 212,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after buying an additional 198,796 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 36,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 4,347 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $16.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.72. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $11.92 and a one year high of $18.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 45.93%.

Huntington Bancshares announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HBAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.60.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 42,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total transaction of $623,318.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 592,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,715,991.68. This trade represents a 6.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 3,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $49,793.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 66,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,281.50. The trade was a 4.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,539 shares of company stock valued at $1,737,536 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Further Reading

