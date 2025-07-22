Apollon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 15,000 Shares of Iamgold Corporation (NYSE:IAG)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Iamgold Corporation (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) by 74.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,229 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Iamgold were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Iamgold by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 31,233,874 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $161,167,000 after purchasing an additional 216,751 shares during the last quarter. RCF Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Iamgold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,174,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iamgold by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,232,871 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $109,741,000 after purchasing an additional 321,458 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Iamgold by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 10,330,194 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $53,307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iamgold by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,162,314 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

IAG has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Iamgold in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Iamgold to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Iamgold in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Iamgold from $7.50 to $7.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Iamgold in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.53.

Shares of Iamgold stock opened at $7.21 on Tuesday. Iamgold Corporation has a 1 year low of $3.44 and a 1 year high of $8.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.55.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The mining company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Iamgold had a net margin of 45.42% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $457.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.70 million. Analysts expect that Iamgold Corporation will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

