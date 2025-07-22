Apollon Wealth Management LLC Makes New $242,000 Investment in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 27,495,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $836,950,000 after purchasing an additional 10,378,106 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 4,286.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,290,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,473,000 after purchasing an additional 6,146,643 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 1,731.6% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,398,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213,132 shares during the last quarter. ADAPT Investment Managers SA bought a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,559,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $19,493,000.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of FXI opened at $38.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.44. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $38.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.61.

About iShares China Large-Cap ETF

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

