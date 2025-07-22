Apollon Wealth Management LLC Invests $60,000 in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,213 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RUN. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in Sunrun by 593.9% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 12,028,454 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $111,263,000 after purchasing an additional 10,294,947 shares during the period. Greenvale Capital LLP grew its stake in Sunrun by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 13,500,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $124,875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,516,793 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC grew its stake in Sunrun by 124.0% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 6,683,162 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $61,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699,405 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sunrun in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,022,000. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in Sunrun by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,597,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Edward Harris Fenster bought 50,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.87 per share, with a total value of $543,500.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 1,408,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,306,938.34. This trade represents a 3.68% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Danny Abajian sold 8,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $96,217.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 446,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,825,407.60. This represents a 1.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,939 shares of company stock worth $430,264. Corporate insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $10.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.60. Sunrun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.38 and a fifty-two week high of $22.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.22.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.42. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 129.97% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $504.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on RUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Sunrun from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sunrun from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.30.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

