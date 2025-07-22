Apollon Wealth Management LLC Invests $224,000 in First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFLG)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFLG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AFLG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,825,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,440,000. Maridea Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $321,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $997,000.

Get First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF alerts:

First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF stock opened at $36.54 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.61. First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $29.11 and a 52-week high of $36.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 0.98.

First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF (AFLG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of factor-focused US large-cap companies seeking capital appreciation. AFLG was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.