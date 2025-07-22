Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $203,000 Holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (NYSE:SMFG)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,156 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,119 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMFG. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 138.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 1,044.1% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 88.3% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMFG stock opened at $14.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $95.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.39. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.74 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The bank reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $16.55 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

SMFG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Nomura Securities raised Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

